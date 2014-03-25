HANOI, March 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.26 percent at the break on Tuesday with mixed movements for blue chips and liquidity boosted by buying in small cap firms. Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the gains, with shares advancing 0.7 percent. Food producer Masan Group increased 1 percent. Trade volume hit 134 million shares at midday, compared to the five-day average level of 189 million, driven by speculation in some penny stocks, according to Doan Thi Anh Nguyet, an analyst at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp was the most traded stock at 11.8 million shares, jumping 5 percent. The index is likely to face some corrections soon as investors have started to take profit from some small-cap stocks, Nguyet added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 609.14 PREV. CLOSE 607.55 % CHANGE 0.26% HIGH 609.42 LOW 604.38 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.371 Change (%) 3-mnth 20.159 Change (%) 1-year 23.992 52-week high 609.2 24-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)