HANOI, March 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed down 0.94 percent at 601.85 points on Tuesday, ending a two-day gaining streak, fueled by profit-taking and net selling among foreign investors. Real estate firm Vingroup led the losses, closing down 1.92 percent, while Hanoi-based bank BIDV lost 2.27 percent. "The market has increased a lot, so there has to be a correction," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities, adding that the number of investors taking profit was high. Foreigners have sold 6.42 trillion dong ($304.5 million) worth of shares in March, well above their purchase of 5.3 trillion dong, exchange data showed. They had been net buyers for the previous six straight months. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 601.85 PREV. CLOSE 607.55 % CHANGE -0.94% HIGH 609.46 LOW 601.85 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.371 Change (%) 3-mnth 20.159 Change (%) 1-year 23.992 52-week high 609.2 24-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)