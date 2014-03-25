Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
HANOI, March 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed down 0.94 percent at 601.85 points on Tuesday, ending a two-day gaining streak, fueled by profit-taking and net selling among foreign investors. Real estate firm Vingroup led the losses, closing down 1.92 percent, while Hanoi-based bank BIDV lost 2.27 percent. "The market has increased a lot, so there has to be a correction," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities, adding that the number of investors taking profit was high. Foreigners have sold 6.42 trillion dong ($304.5 million) worth of shares in March, well above their purchase of 5.3 trillion dong, exchange data showed. They had been net buyers for the previous six straight months. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 601.85 PREV. CLOSE 607.55 % CHANGE -0.94% HIGH 609.46 LOW 601.85 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.371 Change (%) 3-mnth 20.159 Change (%) 1-year 23.992 52-week high 609.2 24-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 12 The United Arab Emirates' Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) plans to issue convertible sukuk equivalent to 10 percent of the lender's capital, it said on Sunday.