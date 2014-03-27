HANOI, March 27 The benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.35 percent on Thursday, driven by bargain hunting
after a two-day fall, analysts said.
Shares in the real estate sector saw the largest boost, with
Vingroup gaining 1.36 percent and HAGL Co
rising 2.16 percent.
"Every correction or pull back is an opportunity for
investors to get into the market," said Nguyen Hoai Nam, deputy
manager at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has lost a combined 3.2
percent over the previous two sessions, after a jump of 20.4
percent since the beginning of 2014, Reuters data showed.
The rebound on Thursday reflected long-term optimism among
investors, who are encouraged by Vietnam's stable inflation and
economic growth rate, Nam said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 590.14
PREV. CLOSE 588.06
% CHANGE 0.35%
HIGH 591.7
LOW 582.81
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.297
Change (%) 3-mnth 16.091
Change (%) 1-year 20.145
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)