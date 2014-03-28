UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOI, March 28 The benchmark VN Index closed up 0.7 percent on Friday as bargain-hunting in blue-chips extended into a second session and investors expected companies to report positive earnings next month, an analyst said. Food maker Masan led the gains with a 2.58 percent jump, while Vietcombank, the country's largest bank by market capitalisation, rose 1.32 percent. "Bargain hunters focused on blue-chip companies, which are expected to deliver strong performance reports next month," said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange had touched a two-week low on Wednesday as investors looked to cut margin trading levels. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 594.29 PREV. CLOSE 590.14 % CHANGE 0.70% HIGH 595.7 LOW 590.59 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.915 Change (%) 3-mnth 16.534 Change (%) 1-year 20.128 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources