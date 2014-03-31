HANOI, March 31 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.46 percent on Monday, with trading volume falling to the lowest level in more than three weeks as cautious investors held back after recent falls, analysts said. Volume neared 120 million shares, the lowest since March 5, Reuters data showed. Food producer Masan Group led the losses, with shares dropping 2.51 percent, followed by Hanoi-based lender BIDV that fell 1.18 percent. Though buying demand was increasing, the index is unlikely to surpass 600 points as selling force around this level is very high, especially from retailers, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities. The index has lost a combined 2.2 percent over the past week, having hit a two-week low on March 26 due to margin selling. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 591.57 PREV. CLOSE 594.29 % CHANGE -0.46% HIGH 597.22 LOW 591.57 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.332 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.354 Change (%) 1-year 21.118 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)