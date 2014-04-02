HANOI, April 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.88 percent to 578.71 points at the break on Wednesday, with foreign investors' buying failing to curb the impact of selling, an analyst said. Investors were cautious after the index dipped below its support level of 585 points, and most selling was in small-cap stocks that have gained strongly over the past months, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. "But blue chips were kept from steep falls thanks to buying from foreign investors," Nguyet said. On Tuesday foreign investors were net buyers, with a value of 88 billion dong ($4.2 million), while in March their net selling value was 1.7 trillion dong, the exchange's data showed. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, led the losses, with shares falling 0.6 percent, followed by property firm Vingroup that decreased 1.38 percent. The index is in a downward trend, with the next support level of between 565-570 points, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 578.71 PREV. CLOSE 583.85 % CHANGE -0.88% HIGH 586.5 LOW 578.71 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.448 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.699 Change (%) 1-year 15.429 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)