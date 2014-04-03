HANOI, April 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.75 percent on Thursday's break as investors picked up stocks after recent strong falls. Most blue chips gained, led by Vietnam's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas with a 1.2 percent advance. Steel producer Hoa Phat rose 1.9 percent and Hanoi-based lender VietinBank increased 1.2 percent. But trading volume was low as investors were cautious in buying after the index's recent strong falls, analysts said. The index has lost a combined 2.1 percent over the past three straight losses, while trading volume was at 56 million shares by midday, far below the five-day average level of 123 million, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 586.03 PREV. CLOSE 581.67 % CHANGE 0.75% HIGH 586.96 LOW 582.83 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.82 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.294 Change (%) 1-year 14.181 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Joyjeet Das)