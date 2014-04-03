HANOI, April 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index bounced back from recent strong falls to end up 1.34 percent on Thursday, driven by bargain buying while volume hit the lowest in nearly two months on cautious sentiment, analysts said. Investors picked up cheap stocks, analysts said, after the index had lost a combined 2 percent this week, Reuters data showed. More than 70 percent of shares rose, led by PetroVietNam Gas , Vietnam's largest listed firm, with a 1.81-percent advance. Dairy product maker Vinamilk to close up 2.13 percent at 144,000 dong ($6.83) each, the highest in nearly two weeks, Reuters data showed. "But investors were not sure if the index has reached the bottom of this downward trend yet, so they traded in cautious," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Volume dropped almost 30 percent from Wednesday to 106 million shares, the lowest since Feb. 6, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 589.44 PREV. CLOSE 581.67 % CHANGE 1.34% HIGH 590.91 LOW 582.83 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.82 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.294 Change (%) 1-year 14.181 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)