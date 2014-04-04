HANOI, April 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.17 percent at the break on Friday in low liquidity as cautious investors anticipated more declines soon, an analyst said. "Liquidity has been low as cautious retail investors feared that the index might extend falling," said manager Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities. Volume on Thursday already dropped to the lowest level in nearly two months on cautious sentiment after recent losses. Dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 0.69 percent and top insurer Baoviet Holdings fell 0.92 percent on Friday. But steady buying demand from foreign investors and corporate earnings released this month may help the index rebound, Quan said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 588.41 PREV. CLOSE 589.44 % CHANGE -0.17% HIGH 593.72 LOW 588.34 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.801 Change (%) 3-mnth 16.635 Change (%) 1-year 16.506 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)