HANOI, June 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.23 percent to close at 566.89 points on Tuesday, a six-week high, with shares of PetroVietNam Gas gaining on market talks of a possible stake sale to foreign investors, analysts said. Tuesday's close is the highest since April 29. Shares in GAS, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, closed up 2.88 percent at a record high of 107,000 dong ($5.05) on talks that state oil group Petrovietnam could sell part of its 97-percent stakes in GAS to foreigners. An analyst said Petrovietnam could sell GAS shares at 100,000-110,000 dong each. Property firm HAGL also advanced 0.83 percent after it signed a 6.3-trillion-dong ($297 million) agriculture project with two Vietnamese firms to expand investment in the husbandry sector, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. But investors have begun taking profit from many stocks following recent gains of the index, so falling shares outnumbered those that gained on the market, said analyst Le Dac An with Tan Viet Securities. Foreign investors have trimmed their net buying of Vietnamese equities in the past four sessions, with net purchase amount reaching 40 billion dong on Tuesday, compared with 54 billion dong in their average daily value so far in June, the exchange's data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 566.89 PREV. CLOSE 565.61 % CHANGE 0.23% HIGH 571.73 LOW 564.32 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.268 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.439 Change (%) 1-year 7.129 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,185 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)