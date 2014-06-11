HANOI, June 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index posted the fourth consecutive rise on Wednesday, gaining 0.61 percent as money poured into banking and real estate shares late in the session. Almost all bank shares advanced, led by Vietnam's biggest listed lender by market capitalisation Vietcombank which rose 1.75 percent. Real estate firm HAGL also advanced 1.24 percent. Trading picked up near the session's close after a slow and cautious trade in the morning, but the overall volume was moderate at 85 million shares, slightly above the five-day average value of 79 million, Reuters data showed. It is unlikely that the index would gain strongly in coming sessions, as cautious investors could take profits soon, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 570.36 PREV. CLOSE 566.89 % CHANGE 0.61% HIGH 573.05 LOW 566.51 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.504 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.878 Change (%) 1-year 8.07 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)