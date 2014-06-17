Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
HANOI, June 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost flat at Tuesday's break in mixed movements of stocks, with analysts expecting volume to pick up later this week on fund's trading. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, fell 0.94 percent, while steel producer Hoa Phat Group rose 1.94 percent. Analysts expected volume to increase in coming sessions as the Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund tends to boost trading in the last days of its second-quarter portfolio restructuring, scheduled to end on Friday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 572.45 PREV. CLOSE 572.37 % CHANGE 0.01% HIGH 572.94 LOW 567.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.098 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.098 Change (%) 1-year 12.443 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
* Has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of arion bank for an amount in aggregate of greater than isk 48.8 billion