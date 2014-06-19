HANOI, June 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.58 percent by midday on Thursday with investors selling stocks following reports on China moving a second oil rig amid disputes at seas and after the central bank allowed a small depreciation of the dong. The index fell to the lowest level since June 9 in early trade before edging up to 566.70 points by midday, Reuters data showed. Vietnam lowered the mid-point rate for interbank trading by 1 percent on Thursday to 21,246 dong per dollar to support exports. State-run media in Vietnam cited China's maritime safety administration as saying Beijing was relocating a second oil rig in the South China Sea. "Investors strongly reacted to this news," said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet of Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Strong selling on Thursday morning also followed several sessions of weak buying demand after the index failed to surpass its resistance level of 580 points, Nguyet added. The number of losing shares was almost six times higher than those that gained, with volume surging to 90 million shares by midday, close to a five full day average level of 91 million, Reuters data showed. Food producer Masan Group led the losses with a fall of 1.57 percent, followed by Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank that decreased 1.15 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 566.7 PREV. CLOSE 570.03 % CHANGE -0.58% HIGH 566.75 LOW 558.65 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.656 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.971 Change (%) 1-year 14.262 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)