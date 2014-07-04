HANOI, July 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.81 percent at Friday's break, led by Vinamilk on the dairy product maker's stock dividend plan, an analyst said. "Vinamilk will pay stock dividends of 5:1 to shareholders in August, which is a good rate," said Viet Capital Securities manager Nguyen The Minh, adding the company's board of directors confirmed the move. Shares of VNM, the country's second-biggest listed firm by capitalisation, was up 2.36 percent at 130,000 dong after hitting 131,000 dong, their highest intra-day level since May 9. Steady growth and solid volume indicate that the index may gain further in the coming weeks, to at least 600 points, analysts said. Volume had reached 74 million shares by the midday break, close to the five-day average level of 98 million, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 589.77 PREV. CLOSE 585.02 % CHANGE 0.81% HIGH 591.38 LOW 585.66 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.7 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.75 Change (%) 1-year 20.041 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,270 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)