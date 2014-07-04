UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOI, July 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.81 percent at Friday's break, led by Vinamilk on the dairy product maker's stock dividend plan, an analyst said. "Vinamilk will pay stock dividends of 5:1 to shareholders in August, which is a good rate," said Viet Capital Securities manager Nguyen The Minh, adding the company's board of directors confirmed the move. Shares of VNM, the country's second-biggest listed firm by capitalisation, was up 2.36 percent at 130,000 dong after hitting 131,000 dong, their highest intra-day level since May 9. Steady growth and solid volume indicate that the index may gain further in the coming weeks, to at least 600 points, analysts said. Volume had reached 74 million shares by the midday break, close to the five-day average level of 98 million, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 589.77 PREV. CLOSE 585.02 % CHANGE 0.81% HIGH 591.38 LOW 585.66 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.7 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.75 Change (%) 1-year 20.041 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,270 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources