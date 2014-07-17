HANOI, July 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.26 percent on Thursday as strong buying near the midday break buoyed sentiment. "The market was hesitant after profit-taking on Wednesday, but trade picked up later in the session, showing that the index could gain further," said Nguyen Hoang Phuong, an analyst with Ho Chi Minh City Securities. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 0.92 percent. Mobile World Investment Corp climbed 6.99 percent to 99,500 dong ($4.70) on its fourth day of trading. The company's shares have surged 46 percent from their starting price of 68,000 dong on July 14. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 591.21 PREV. CLOSE 589.68 % CHANGE 0.26% HIGH 591.42 LOW 587.5 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.024 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.68 Change (%) 1-year 18.834 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1 = 21,150 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)