HANOI, July 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
lost 0.32 percent on Friday, coming down from a near
four-month high the previous day, with lender BIDV
bucking the trend to reach its highest since May 7 on news of
its 2013 dividend plan.
The bank was up 3.38 percent, with 17.4 million shares
traded, the highest volume in four months, Reuters data showed.
BIDV will pay 850 dong ($0.04) per stock, or 8.5 percent of
face value, as its 2013 dividend for shareholders, the
Hanoi-based lender said on its website on Friday
The index may continue to fall as trade has been slow and
selling was on the increase in the past few sessions, analysts
and traders said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 600.14
PREV. CLOSE 602.06
% CHANGE -0.32%
HIGH 605.78
LOW 600.14
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.673
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.539
Change (%) 1-year 21.83
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1=21,200 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)