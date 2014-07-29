HANOI, July 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.13 percent at Tuesday's break as investors hesitated to trade after recent falls that pulled the market to near its two-week low. "Buyers and sellers were both watching the market in caution, dragging volume down," said analyst Le Dac An of Tan Viet Securities. Dairy product maker Vinamilk was up 0.74 percent after the firm said it will pay a cash dividend of 2,000 dong ($0.09) per share, or 20 percent of the stock's face value, in early November, according to a statement posted late on Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 590.2 PREV. CLOSE 589.45 % CHANGE 0.13% HIGH 591.68 LOW 585.75 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.837 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.853 Change (%) 1-year 19.339 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,220 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)