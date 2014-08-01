HANOI, Aug 1 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was nearly unchanged at mid-day on Friday amid low liquidity with investors remaining cautious as the market lacked supporting news. Volume reached 34.2 million shares, or around half of the total shares traded on Thursday, Reuters data showed. Investors should hold onto positions, four securities firms including BIDV Securities said in reports to clients on Friday. Two firms, however, advised clients to sell the shares in their short-term portfolios. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at mid-day (0431 GMT). VN Index 596.21 PREV. CLOSE 596.07 % CHANGE 0.02% HIGH 596.8 LOW 592.38 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.103 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.126 Change (%) 1-year 21.189 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)