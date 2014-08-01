BRIEF-Lippo China updates on delisting of Auric Pacific Group Ltd from SGX-ST
* APGL and offeror jointly announced sgx-st had on 13th march confirmed that it has no objection to proposal to delist APGL from main board of sgx-st
HANOI, Aug 1 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was nearly unchanged at mid-day on Friday amid low liquidity with investors remaining cautious as the market lacked supporting news. Volume reached 34.2 million shares, or around half of the total shares traded on Thursday, Reuters data showed. Investors should hold onto positions, four securities firms including BIDV Securities said in reports to clients on Friday. Two firms, however, advised clients to sell the shares in their short-term portfolios. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at mid-day (0431 GMT). VN Index 596.21 PREV. CLOSE 596.07 % CHANGE 0.02% HIGH 596.8 LOW 592.38 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.103 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.126 Change (%) 1-year 21.189 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Intends to undertake a placement in respect of company's share purchase plan
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina moved to widen its investor base on Monday by offering to swap sovereign bonds issued in 2016 and 2017 with new paper with identical terms to be registered in the United States.