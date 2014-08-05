HANOI, Aug 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.61 percent to 602.7 points at Tuesday's break on gains of blue-chips, including technology firm FPT Corp after news on its dividend payment. Shares of the Hanoi-based FPT advanced 2 percent after the firm said it will pay 1,000 dong ($0.05) per share, or 10 percent of the stock's face value, in its first dividend payment for 2014 in the third quarter. Some other blue-chips were also on the positive territory, with PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, and steel producer Hoa Phat Group, both ticking up 1.79 percent. "Blue-chips are on the focus, as short-term investors, the main traders of penny stocks, have been on the sidelines in the past sessions, dragging volume down," said analyst Tran Minh Hoang of Vietcombank Securities. Despite a low liquidity, the index is on track to reach its four-month high on gains of heavy-weight shares, based on Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 602.7 PREV. CLOSE 599.04 % CHANGE 0.61% HIGH 603.68 LOW 599.1 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.644 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.64 Change (%) 1-year 21.101 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,200 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)