UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOI, Aug 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost unchanged at the break on Friday in mixed trade among the blue chips, while investors sought buys in mid-cap and penny stocks. Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp rose 0.76 percent after the firm announced a 22 percent rise in its first-half net profit, it said in a statement on Thursday. Food producer Masan Group fell 1.74 percent by midday, following its report on Thursday of a 23 percent slump in net profit in the first six months of 2014. Volume was solid, with investors focusing buying on smaller and mid-cap shares, analysts said. "Institutional investors have been more aggressive with their portfolios, expanding their funding into smaller shares," said analyst Tran Thang Long of BIDV Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 605.37 PREV. CLOSE 605.25 % CHANGE 0.02% HIGH 608.46 LOW 603.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.245 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.3 Change (%) 1-year 20.192 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources