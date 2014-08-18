HANOI, Aug 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.14 percent on Monday, with volume hitting a one-month high, while analysts expected further rises for the market. Trading volume reached 139 million shares, the highest since July 18, Reuters data showed. "While profit taking is seen rising near a strong resistance level, demand is still solid, boosting liquidity on the market," said analyst Do Bao Ngoc of MB Securities. Analysts expected the index to further gain to near its resistance level of around 610 points, in what would be a high of nearly five years. Top mobile phone retailer Mobile World led the gains with a 5.67 percent advance, followed by property firm Vingroup, which increased 0.65 percent. Hanoi-based lender BIDV slumped to its record low close of 13,900 dong ($0.66) a share with a 2.11 percent fall, Reuters data showed. The bank's net profit in the second quarter nearly halved from the same time last year to 427 billion dong, it said in a statement posted late on Friday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 605.08 PREV. CLOSE 604.24 % CHANGE 0.14% HIGH 607.79 LOW 603.33 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.534 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.302 Change (%) 1-year 18.893 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,175 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)