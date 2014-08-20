HANOI, Aug 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.12 percent at Wednesday's break, led by a strong gain in confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp on expectation of big third quarter cake sales. KDC shares rose 3.82 percent to 68,000 dong ($3.2), near to the high of nearly six and a half years the stock reached on Friday, Reuters data showed. Sales of traditional "moon cake" tend to soar in Vietnam ahead of a mid-autumn festival on Sept. 8, when it is offered widely as a gift. Ho Chi Minh City-based Kinh Do on Thursday reported a first half net profit increase of 22 percent from last year to 92.9 billion dong. Vu Thi Thu Trang, an analyst at APEC Securities, expected the index would start to pull back having stayed above 600 points, and close to the 610-point resistance level, for more than two weeks. "The index may dip in the next session as there is no consensus among gains on the market," she said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 605.34 PREV. CLOSE 604.64 % CHANGE 0.12% HIGH 605.94 LOW 602.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.405 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.432 Change (%) 1-year 18.32 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,160 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)