HANOI, Aug 20 Vietnam's VN Index rose 0.34 percent on Wednesday to reach its highest close since Aug. 7, lifted by gains on some blue-chips that offset net selling by foreign investors. Vietcombank, the top lender by market value, rose 2.71 percent to end at a four-month high and in large volume, Reuters data showed. The bank, 15 percent owned by Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank , last week reported a 13 percent rise in first half net profit. "Despite gains in the market, investors should be cautious as foreign investors have been constantly offloading stocks in August," said Nguyen Thanh Lam, a deputy manager at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Foreigners have sold a net 1.4 trillion dong ($66.1 million) so far this month, 11 times the net value sold for the whole of July, exchange data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 606.7 PREV. CLOSE 604.64 % CHANGE 0.34% HIGH 608.72 LOW 602.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.405 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.432 Change (%) 1-year 18.32 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,180 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)