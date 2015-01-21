HANOI, Jan 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.54 percent to 569.12 points on Wednesday, with most banks losing ground and volume dropped in cautious sentiment. Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, led the decliners with a 1.67-percent fall, while Eximbank lost 3.1 percent and VietinBank ticked down 1.95 percent. Both Eximbank and VietinBank have been removed from the composition of the VN30 Index, which features the top 30 best performing companies, in the first review session of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the bourse announced on Tuesday. Volume fell to 83 million shares, below the five-day average level of 95.5 million shares, after foreigners turned net sellers on Tuesday after their two buying sessions, Reuters data showed. The index fell to its lowest since Jan. 8. Gains in some other blue-chips cushioned the falls, including steelmaker Hoa Phat Group that advanced 0.94 percent. The firm has announced its estimated 2014 net profit jumped 62 percent from a year earlier to $150 million. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 569.12 PREV. CLOSE 572.22 % CHANGE -0.54% HIGH 574.41 LOW 569.12 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.392 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.889 Change (%) 1-year 3.35 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)