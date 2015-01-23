HANOI, Jan 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.36 percent to close at its highest in nearly two months, with volume more than doubling the previous session as investors stepped up buying banking shares and blue chips. The index surpassed its 580-point resistance level to end at 582.38 points, a level unseen since Nov. 25, 2014, led by PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market value, with a 3.18-percent gain to close near its six-week high. All banks advanced, with Hanoi-based lender BIDV closing at a 10-month high at 17,400 dong ($0.81) each, while Eximbank also attracted heavy trade to advance 4.69 percent. Investors also bet on other blue-chips amid expectations that the government may delay a circular that will cap banks' loans for stock investments at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital from next month. The central bank has yet to announce any delays. State media had previously reported that the State Bank of Vietnam will keep unchanged the content of the ruling and its Feb. 1 effective date. Robust trade among investors, mostly domestic, boosted volume on Friday to 184 million shares, much above the five-day average of 104 million, Reuters data showed. Foreigners turned net buyers of 14.6 billion dong ($684,642) worth of Vietnamese shares on Friday, lowering the net offload value by overseas investors so far this month to 19.7 billion dong, exchange data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 582.38 PREV. CLOSE 574.54 % CHANGE 1.36% HIGH 583.57 LOW 577.57 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.883 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.496 Change (%) 1-year 4.098 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 ($1=21,325 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)