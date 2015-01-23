HANOI, Jan 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
climbed 1.36 percent to close at its highest in nearly
two months, with volume more than doubling the previous session
as investors stepped up buying banking shares and blue chips.
The index surpassed its 580-point resistance level to end at
582.38 points, a level unseen since Nov. 25, 2014, led by
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market value,
with a 3.18-percent gain to close near its six-week high.
All banks advanced, with Hanoi-based lender BIDV
closing at a 10-month high at 17,400 dong ($0.81) each, while
Eximbank also attracted heavy trade to advance 4.69
percent.
Investors also bet on other blue-chips amid expectations
that the government may delay a circular that will cap banks'
loans for stock investments at 5 percent of a bank's registered
capital from next month.
The central bank has yet to announce any delays. State media
had previously reported that the State Bank of Vietnam will keep
unchanged the content of the ruling and its Feb. 1 effective
date.
Robust trade among investors, mostly domestic, boosted
volume on Friday to 184 million shares, much above the five-day
average of 104 million, Reuters data showed.
Foreigners turned net buyers of 14.6 billion dong ($684,642)
worth of Vietnamese shares on Friday, lowering the net offload
value by overseas investors so far this month to 19.7 billion
dong, exchange data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 582.38
PREV. CLOSE 574.54
% CHANGE 1.36%
HIGH 583.57
LOW 577.57
Change (%) 1-mnth 6.883
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.496
Change (%) 1-year 4.098
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
($1=21,325 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)