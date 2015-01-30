HANOI, Jan 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 1.07 percent at the break on Friday, led by the banking sector, as investors offloaded shares before a central bank rule limiting lenders' loan for investment in equities comes into effect. Cautious investors stepped up selling on the last trading day before the central bank implements the rule on limiting banks' loans for stock investment at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital. The circular, which analysts said have been hurting inflows into Vietnamese equities, will be effective from Feb. 1. Around half of the equities lost ground, led by the banking sector which outperformed the broader market in previous sessions, while bargain hunting was not solid, indicating losses to extend next week, analysts said. Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the country's top lender by market value, led the decliners with a 2.98 percent fall, and dairy product maker Vinamilk slipped 0.95 percent from a near three-month high close hit on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 577.05 PREV. CLOSE 583.28 % CHANGE -1.07% HIGH 584.08 LOW 576.96 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.499 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.34 Change (%) 1-year 4.809 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)