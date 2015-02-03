HANOI, Feb 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell for the fourth session to end at a 3-1/2 week low on Tuesday, led by banks and manufacturing companies as investors offloaded stocks despite reassurance from market regulators to take supportive measures. The VN Index fell 2.26 percent to end at 557.47, the lowest close since Jan. 8. All banks dropped, including Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest listed bank, that fell 6.72 percent. Steel producer Hoa Sen Group, one of Vietnam's 30 largest listed firms in term of market value, fell 5.81 percent. PetroVietnam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm, closed unchanged at 76,500 dong, helping keep the index from a steep fall. Volume rose 14 percent from the previous day to 97 million shares, but was still below the five-day average level of 101.4 million shares, based on Thomson Reuters data. Aimed at amending a government decree on stock trading this year, Vietnam will institutionalise foreign investment, in line with commitments under global trade pacts, State Securities Commission Chairman Vu Bang was quoted by the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper. "In 2015, policy makers will arrange to put the 'room loosening' in the amended decree," Bang was quoted as speaking at a conference on Monday, referring to the increase of foreign ownership of Vietnam's stocks. He did not elaborate. Short-term investors should reduce their holdings while medium- and long-term investors could buy stocks at lower levels around the holiday, BIDV Securities told clients in a note. Vietnam's stock markets will be closed on Feb. 16-23 for Tet, the country's biggest festival to mark the Lunar New Year. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 557.47 PREV. CLOSE 570.37 % CHANGE -2.26% HIGH 574.83 LOW 557.47 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.534 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.071 Change (%) 1-year 2.489 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand BAsu)