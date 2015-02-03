HANOI, Feb 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell for the fourth session to end at a 3-1/2 week low on
Tuesday, led by banks and manufacturing companies as investors
offloaded stocks despite reassurance from market regulators to
take supportive measures.
The VN Index fell 2.26 percent to end at 557.47, the
lowest close since Jan. 8.
All banks dropped, including Vietcombank, Vietnam's
largest listed bank, that fell 6.72 percent. Steel producer Hoa
Sen Group, one of Vietnam's 30 largest listed firms in
term of market value, fell 5.81 percent.
PetroVietnam Gas, the country's biggest listed
firm, closed unchanged at 76,500 dong, helping keep the index
from a steep fall.
Volume rose 14 percent from the previous day to 97 million
shares, but was still below the five-day average level of 101.4
million shares, based on Thomson Reuters data.
Aimed at amending a government decree on stock trading this
year, Vietnam will institutionalise foreign investment, in line
with commitments under global trade pacts, State Securities
Commission Chairman Vu Bang was quoted by the Vietnam Economic
Times newspaper.
"In 2015, policy makers will arrange to put the 'room
loosening' in the amended decree," Bang was quoted as speaking
at a conference on Monday, referring to the increase of foreign
ownership of Vietnam's stocks. He did not elaborate.
Short-term investors should reduce their holdings while
medium- and long-term investors could buy stocks at lower levels
around the holiday, BIDV Securities told clients in a note.
Vietnam's stock markets will be closed on Feb. 16-23 for
Tet, the country's biggest festival to mark the Lunar New Year.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 557.47
PREV. CLOSE 570.37
% CHANGE -2.26%
HIGH 574.83
LOW 557.47
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.534
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.071
Change (%) 1-year 2.489
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand BAsu)