HANOI, Feb 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index bounced back 0.17 percent on Tuesday, with rallies in most banks offsetting losses in some other big-caps amid extended weak trade ahead of a long holiday. Hanoi-based BIDV led the lenders with stocks rising 3.47 percent, having said on Monday it planned to sell a combined 25 percent of stake to foreign investors and to raise registered capital by 10 percent via a share issue. VietinBank, the country's top partly private bank by assets, climbed 3.37 percent, while PetroVietNam, Vietnam's biggest firm by capitalisation, was among the decliners with a 0.63 percent dip. Volume picked up slightly from Monday to 74 million shares, but was still below the five-day average of 78 million, Reuters data showed, while analysts expected liquidity to rebound after the Feb. 16-23 Lunar New Year holiday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 574.52 PREV. CLOSE 573.55 % CHANGE 0.17% HIGH 578.42 LOW 574.24 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.671 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.819 Change (%) 1-year 4.327 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)