HANOI, Feb 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.65 percent to end at its highest since Nov. 17 on Tuesday, with lender Vietcombank outperforming the market on foreign purchase. Solid overseas inflows into Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, boosted the shares near the daily limit, closing up 6.85 percent at a record high of 39,000 dong ($1.83), Reuters data showed. Vietcombank is 15 percent owned by Mizuho Corporate Bank, its strategic partner, while Vietnam caps foreign ownership at 30 percent of a local lender. VietinBank, the country's biggest partly-private lender by assets, and BIDV both climbed near their highest in a month, as robust trade in banking shares lifted subdued volume in other sectors. Despite a seven-month low volume on the first trading day after the Feb. 16-23 Lunar New Year break, more than half of the index constituents advanced, including property firm Vingroup and food producer Masan Group. Analysts expected the index to further rise, supported by foreign investors' extended purchases. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 596.95 PREV. CLOSE 587.24 % CHANGE 1.65% HIGH 596.95 LOW 589.74 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.144 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.639 Change (%) 1-year 2.992 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 ($1=21,330 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)