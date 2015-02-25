HANOI, Feb 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.3 percent at the break on Wednesday, led by
extended gains in the banking sector while most shares fell on
profit taking after the market surpassed a three-month high in
the previous session.
Hanoi-based lender BIDV advanced 2.7 percent,
having closed near its one-month high on Tuesday, and dairy
product maker Vinamilk ticked up 0.93 percent, on track
for a third straight gain.
The number of decliners nearly doubled the risers as
investors took profit from strong rallies on Tuesday, which were
partially supported by foreign purchases, and lifted the index
above its three-month high close.
Foreigners had their eighth consecutive net buying session
on Tuesday, the exchange said. Analysts said the position was
built partly with inflows by major exchange-traded funds Market
Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam
.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 598.74
PREV. CLOSE 596.95
% CHANGE 0.30%
HIGH 601.55
LOW 595.9
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.502
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.475
Change (%) 1-year 3.533
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)