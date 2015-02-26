HANOI, Feb 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rebounded 0.69 percent to close at 596.72 points on Thursday, supported by gains in most blue-chips and foreign buying. The banking sector extended its leading position, with Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, climbing 3.41 percent to 39,400 dong ($1.85), a fresh record high thanks to solid purchase from foreign investors. VietinBank, the country's biggest partly private bank by assets, ticked up 3.19 percent to end at its highest since July 2013, while lender BIDV rose 2.16 percent to a historical high at 18,900 dong. Foreign investors have been net buyers of Vietnamese shares for 10 straight sessions, though their net purchase value on Thursday dropped more than 60 percent from the previous session to 76.7 billion dong, Reuters data showed. Analysts expected some corrections around the 600-point resistance level before the index could rise further, backed by overseas funds and more participants next week when echo of the Lunar New Year holiday ends. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 596.72 PREV. CLOSE 592.66 % CHANGE 0.69% HIGH 597.07 LOW 591.78 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.765 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.152 Change (%) 1-year 1.102 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 ($1=21,330 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)