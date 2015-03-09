HANOI, March 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.4 percent at the break on Monday, with nearly half
of the stocks losing ground, led by the banking and energy
sectors.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market
value, fell 1.26 percent, while Hanoi-based Vietcombank
, the country's biggest lender by capitalisation,
declined 1.61 percent.
Steel producer Hoa Phat Group outperformed the
market to climb 3.18 percent, after the firm said it will seek
shareholders' approval on a cash dividend of 1,000 dong ($0.05)
per share, a company statement said.
Hoa Phat also plans to pay one share for every five held in
the second quarter this year as part of its 2014 dividend
payment, the Hanoi-based company said in the statement posted on
its website on Friday.(hoaphat.com.vn)
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 591.58
PREV. CLOSE 593.97
% CHANGE -0.40%
HIGH 596.32
LOW 591.58
Change (%) 1-mnth 3.456
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.628
Change (%) 1-year 2.664
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
($1=21,330 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)