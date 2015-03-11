HANOI, March 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged down 0.21 percent at the break on Wednesday, but
losses were limited on gains in shares of banks ahead of a
restructuring in the sector this year.
Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank rose 4.04 percent,
while VietinBank, the country's biggest partly-private
lender in terms of assets, advanced 0.53 percent and Vietcombank
gained 0.27 percent.
Investors have been keeping an eye on banks' upcoming annual
meetings, during which up to eight mergers and acquisitions
could be finalised in line with a central bank policy for
banking sector reform in 2015, traders said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 588.4
PREV. CLOSE 589.66
% CHANGE -0.21%
HIGH 590.12
LOW 586.49
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.635
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.828
Change (%) 1-year 1.023
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)