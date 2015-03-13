HANOI, March 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
dropped 0.3 percent by midday on Friday as several blue
chips including PetroVietnam Gas and other energy firms
lost ground, even though bargain-hunting provided soft support.
A total of 52.08 million shares changed hands in the morning
session, or more than half of the five-day average of 84.07
million, based on Reuters data.
PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, lost
1.3 percent, and Vinamilk, Vietnam's biggest dairy
product maker, eased 0.9 percent.
But several banks gained, helping curb the index loss.
"Investors in favour of risk could take opportunity of
declines to buy more of the shares in their portfolio," BIDV
Securities said in a note to clients.
Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
VN Index 586.95
PREV. CLOSE 588.53
% CHANGE -0.27
HIGH 591.75
LOW 586.95
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.66
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.246
Change (%) 1-year -0.253
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)