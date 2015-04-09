HANOI, April 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.51 percent on Thursday to close at its highest
since March 31, buoyed by gains in most blue chips and robust
inflows, including foreigners, in some banking stocks.
Hanoi-based lender BIDV climbed 2.16 percent to end
at 18,900 dong ($0.88), a level unseen since Feb. 26, while
VietinBank, Vietnam's top partly-private bank by
assets, ticked up 2.89 percent.
Volume hit 94.5 million shares on Thursday, above the
five-day average of 82.8 million, Reuters data showed, as
domestic investors returned to the market after some cautious
trading in the previous sessions following March's declines.
Foreign investors extended their net selling of Vietnamese
equities to the third session, despite their interest in some
banking shares including VietinBank and BIDV.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 550.52
PREV. CLOSE 547.72
% CHANGE 0.51%
HIGH 552.53
LOW 546.76
Change (%) 1-mnth -7.787
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.039
Change (%) 1-year -9.205
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
($1=21,580 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)