HANOI, April 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.5 percent at the close on Tuesday, with all
banking shares heading south despite a government's plan to
loosen foreign ownership limit in banks.
Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value,
fell 1.61 percent, while Hanoi-based BIDV lost 1.57
percent and VietinBank, the country's biggest
partly-private lender by assets, ticked down 0.55 percent.
The government will soon issue a decree to permit foreigners
to buy stakes "above the current 30 percent ceiling", Prime
Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was quoted as saying in a government
statement late on Monday.
Shares in the three banks dropped also after state utility
Vietnam Electricity group said the three have agreed to lend it
4.5 trillion dong ($209 million) to build a coal-fired thermal
power plant.
Despite losses, banking shares attracted foreigners, who
extended their net buying position to the eighth straight
session at 180 billion dong on Tuesday, exchange data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 562.24
PREV. CLOSE 565.04
% CHANGE -0.50%
HIGH 567.52
LOW 562.24
Change (%) 1-mnth -1.807
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.255
Change (%) 1-year -0.051
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
$1=21,555 dong
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)