HANOI, April 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.5 percent at the close on Tuesday, with all banking shares heading south despite a government's plan to loosen foreign ownership limit in banks. Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, fell 1.61 percent, while Hanoi-based BIDV lost 1.57 percent and VietinBank, the country's biggest partly-private lender by assets, ticked down 0.55 percent. The government will soon issue a decree to permit foreigners to buy stakes "above the current 30 percent ceiling", Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was quoted as saying in a government statement late on Monday. Shares in the three banks dropped also after state utility Vietnam Electricity group said the three have agreed to lend it 4.5 trillion dong ($209 million) to build a coal-fired thermal power plant. Despite losses, banking shares attracted foreigners, who extended their net buying position to the eighth straight session at 180 billion dong on Tuesday, exchange data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 562.24 PREV. CLOSE 565.04 % CHANGE -0.50% HIGH 567.52 LOW 562.24 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.807 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.255 Change (%) 1-year -0.051 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 $1=21,555 dong (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)