HANOI, May 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.61 percent on Wednesday led by banking stocks, following mounting pressure on the Vietnamese dong in recent days. Shares lost ground in all of the six banks listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, namely Vietcombank, VietinBank , BIDV, Eximbank, Military Bank and Sacombank. However, the fall in the benchmark index was trimmed by gains in Petrovietnam Gas, the country's largest company by market value, which ended up 1.59 percent. The Vietnamese dong fell to 21,653 dong per dollar on Wednesday, down 0.48 percent since April 27, the last trading day before all markets in Vietnam were closed for a long holiday, based on Reuters data. Vietnam's trade deficit reached an estimated $3 billion in the first four months of 2015, against a surplus of $2 billion in the same time last year, based on government data released on April 24. Several state-run media reports said this week that the recent dong falls may prompt the State Bank of Vietnam to lower the official dollar/dong rate, while the central bank has a small room to move after its 1-percent depreciation in January. The central bank has said it will keep the dong depreciation at less than 2 percent for the whole of 2015. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 549.3 PREV. CLOSE 552.65 % CHANGE -0.61% HIGH 555.51 LOW 548.17 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.876 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.56 Change (%) 1-year -2.16 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)