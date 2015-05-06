HANOI, May 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended down 0.61 percent on Wednesday led by banking stocks,
following mounting pressure on the Vietnamese dong in recent
days.
Shares lost ground in all of the six banks listed on the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange, namely Vietcombank, VietinBank
, BIDV, Eximbank, Military Bank
and Sacombank.
However, the fall in the benchmark index was trimmed by
gains in Petrovietnam Gas, the country's largest
company by market value, which ended up 1.59 percent.
The Vietnamese dong fell to 21,653 dong per dollar on
Wednesday, down 0.48 percent since April 27, the last trading
day before all markets in Vietnam were closed for a long
holiday, based on Reuters data.
Vietnam's trade deficit reached an estimated $3 billion in
the first four months of 2015, against a surplus of $2 billion
in the same time last year, based on government data released on
April 24.
Several state-run media reports said this week that the
recent dong falls may prompt the State Bank of Vietnam to lower
the official dollar/dong rate, while the central bank has a
small room to move after its 1-percent depreciation in January.
The central bank has said it will keep the dong depreciation
at less than 2 percent for the whole of 2015.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 549.3
PREV. CLOSE 552.65
% CHANGE -0.61%
HIGH 555.51
LOW 548.17
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.876
Change (%) 3-mnth -2.56
Change (%) 1-year -2.16
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)