HANOI, May 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.76 percent by the break on Thursday with shares in all the six listed banks gaining after the central bank allowed a small depreciation of the dong to support exports and curb import demand. Hanoi-based BIDV, the third-biggest lender by market value, led the gainers with a 3.37-percent jump, followed by Eximbank, Sacombank, VietinBank, Vietcombank and Military Bank. The rise reversed their decline on Wednesday, after the central bank lowered by 1 percent the mid-point rate for the dong on the interbank market to 21,673 dong per dollar, in line with market expectations. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 553.45 PREV. CLOSE 549.3 % CHANGE 0.76 HIGH 553.93 LOW 547.53 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.166 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.325 Change (%) 1-year -1.047 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)