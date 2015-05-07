HANOI, May 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.67 percent up on Thursday, reversing a fall in the previous session, with gains in most banking shares after the central bank allowed the dong to depreciate 1 percent. Shares in four of the six listed banks on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange headed north, led by BIDV with a 3.37-percent advance, while Vietcombank, VietinBank and Eximbank made gains of 1.3 percent to 3.28 percent. Sacombank and Military Bank closed unchanged. All six banks were in the negative on Wednesday. A total of 70.11 million shares changed hands, well below the five-day average of 90.16 million shares, based on Reuters data, as most investors were still awaiting the impact of the central bank's move on the market. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 552.98 PREV. CLOSE 549.3 % CHANGE 0.67% HIGH 554.22 LOW 547.53 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.166 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.325 Change (%) 1-year -1.047 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)