HANOI, May 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended 0.67 percent up on Thursday, reversing a fall in the
previous session, with gains in most banking shares after the
central bank allowed the dong to depreciate 1 percent.
Shares in four of the six listed banks on the Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange headed north, led by BIDV with a
3.37-percent advance, while Vietcombank, VietinBank
and Eximbank made gains of 1.3 percent to 3.28
percent.
Sacombank and Military Bank closed
unchanged. All six banks were in the negative on Wednesday.
A total of 70.11 million shares changed hands, well below
the five-day average of 90.16 million shares, based on Reuters
data, as most investors were still awaiting the impact of the
central bank's move on the market.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 552.98
PREV. CLOSE 549.3
% CHANGE 0.67%
HIGH 554.22
LOW 547.53
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.166
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.325
Change (%) 1-year -1.047
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)