HANOI, Aug 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rallied 1.84 percent by midday on Wednesday, extending its recovery from the largest fall in 15 months posted early this week, with energy and banking shares leading the gainers. Petrovietnam Gas jumped 6.96 percent following a slight rebound of U.S. oil prices on Tuesday, and PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Service Co also climbed 6.98 percent. Shares in five out of the country's six listed banks advanced, including Vietcombank, the top listed lender by market value, with a 2.24-percent rise and BIDV that went up 2.45 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 539.74 PREV. CLOSE 529.98 % CHANGE +1.84% HIGH 539.81 LOW 530.05 Change (%) 1-mnth -16.044 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.865 Change (%) 1-year -15.322 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)