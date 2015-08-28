HANOI, Aug 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 2.71 percent on Friday, the fourth straight gain, with most blue-chip shares gaining ground led by stocks of energy and securities firms in high volume. U.S. crude is on track for its first weekly gain in nine weeks, ending its longest losing streak since 1986. Brent crude is set for its first weekly gain in two weeks. Petrovietnam Gas extended gains for the third consecutive session, rising 6.98 percent. Saigon Securities ended up 6.64 percent after the firm said it would remove the foreign ownership cap on its shares from next month. A total of 165.73 million shares changed hand, well above the five-day average of 153.97 million, Thomson Reuters data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 570.87 PREV. CLOSE 555.81 % CHANGE +2.71% HIGH 570.87 LOW 559.35 Change (%) 1-mnth -12.534 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.884 Change (%) 1-year -11.604 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)