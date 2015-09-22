HANOI, Sept 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.19 percent on Tuesday after news on positive macroeconomic forecasts, but gains were offset by profit-taking in most banking shares. The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday raised Vietnam's gross domestic product growth this year to 6.5 percent, from its previous estimation of 6.1 percent. "It's a positive catalyst but is not highly appreciated by the market because ADB is not the only forecaster," said analyst Le Ha of Vietcombank Securities. Top dairy products maker Vinamilk outperformed the market with a 3.03 percent rise while most banks fell, led by Vietcombank, the country's biggest firm by market value, that lost 0.22 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT): VN Index 573.20 PREV. CLOSE 572.12 % CHANGE +0.19% HIGH 575.17 LOW 570.26 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.844 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.152 Change (%) 1-year -6.713 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)