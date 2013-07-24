HANOI, July 24 Vietnam's VN index fell 1.25 percent by midday on Wednesday as investors took short-term profits in blue chips, traders said. Seventeen of 20 large-cap shares underperformed the broader market. PetroVietnam Gas dipped 1.5 percent and Vinamilk edged down 0.7 percent. Food processor Masan Group slumped 3.2 percent. Financials were among the biggest losers, with Vietinbank slipping 1.5 percent, Vietcombank sliding 1.4 percent. Sacombank and Eximbank shares were down 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Investors booked their short-term profits as they were not optimistic about long-term investments, traders said. The absence of good news on the macroeconomic front was hurting the economy, said Phan Dung Khanh, an investment consultant at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The recent hikes in petrol prices could hurt sentiment, Khanh added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 498.01 PREV. CLOSE 504.29 % CHANGE -1.25% HIGH 504.27 LOW 495.2 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.093 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.46 Change (%) 1-year 19.503 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)