* Euro FX vol: reut.rs/2fEuW9j

* Volatility up this week, but well below recent peaks

* Sharp divergence between S&P 500 realized/implied vol: GS

By Patrick Graham and Vikram Subhedar

LONDON, Nov 2 Big moves in some measures of financial market volatility still leave investors betting Hillary Clinton will win next week's U.S. presidential election and potentially heavily exposed to ructions that would follow a shock victory for Donald Trump.

Signs that Republican candidate Trump may be closing the gap on Democrat Clinton caused some volatility gauges to rise on Wednesday but readings remain far short of the big spikes seen close to events such as June's Brexit vote in the UK.

Clinton is viewed by investors as the candidate of the status quo while they are fearful of what a Trump victory might mean for foreign policy, trade relations and immigration.

"Volatility will be driven by probabilities and Trump is the low-probability candidate," said Richard Cochinos, Citi's European head of G10 FX strategy.

"Right now it is still the unforecasted win. So if he did come through that would give volatility a significant boost."

Analysis by Goldman Sachs this week showed realised volatility of the S&P 500 index - the gap between its peaks and troughs - was the lowest for an October in 23 years at 6.6.

By contrast, contracts providing for implied volatility over the next month have risen steadily in the past few days and at 17.1 are now close to their average for previous presidential elections.

As this chart shows, however, that leaves them way short of levels seen around Britain's EU referendum in June, during a brutal China-driven sell-off in January, or when Beijing shocked investors by devaluing the yuan in August last year.

Cross-asset market volatility: reut.rs/2eUHdp6

Other indicators also provide some sign of the pressure that may be building.

Implied volatility of the major currencies reached its lowest this year last month but it hit four-month highs on Wednesday and the resources being moved into easily used cash by fund investors suggest they expect it to rise further.

Yen one-week implied volatility doubled on Wednesday though it remains short even of levels hit before September's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. That on the Mexican peso is the highest since 2008.

That may all be good news for banks' trading businesses, some of which saw record rises in income from bond, currency and commodities dealing in the second quarter.

