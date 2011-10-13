NEW YORK Oct 13 Nearly half of U.S. investors fear market volatility could cost them money, a survey released by Natixis Global Asset Management shows.

Still, though nearly half of those surveyed worry about such losses, nearly six in 10 are not interested in alternative products and strategies that would protect them from such volatility, the Natixis U.S. Investor Insights Survey found.

Three years after the onset of the financial crisis, the survey found that 80 percent of investors believe volatility continues to affect the investment landscape while 66 percent have changed expectations about future returns.

Despite recognizing the need for diversification as a factor in managing risk, many investors still appear to be in the dark regarding their own portfolios. Only 49 percent said they understood their portfolio's risk "moderately" or "very well."

"At the end of the day, investors know they need to invest, but they are searching for ways to protect their principal. They need better tools to manage risk and lessen volatility," said John Hailer, president and chief executive officer for Natixis Global Asset Management.

Hailer said portfolio construction now demands a broader set of tools to better manage risk -- moving past traditional cash, bonds and long-only investing to strategies that also employ active management and products such as alternative investments that could limit volatility or provide returns uncorrelated to the markets.

Investors, however, appear reluctant to change their strategy. The survey found that 63 percent of investors say they will invest only in products with which they are familiar, and 69 percent say they need to learn more about alternatives before investing in them. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)