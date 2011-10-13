NEW YORK Oct 13 Nearly half of U.S. investors
fear market volatility could cost them money, a survey released
by Natixis Global Asset Management shows.
Still, though nearly half of those surveyed worry about
such losses, nearly six in 10 are not interested in alternative
products and strategies that would protect them from such
volatility, the Natixis U.S. Investor Insights Survey found.
Three years after the onset of the financial crisis, the
survey found that 80 percent of investors believe volatility
continues to affect the investment landscape while 66 percent
have changed expectations about future returns.
Despite recognizing the need for diversification as a
factor in managing risk, many investors still appear to be in
the dark regarding their own portfolios. Only 49 percent said
they understood their portfolio's risk "moderately" or "very
well."
"At the end of the day, investors know they need to invest,
but they are searching for ways to protect their principal.
They need better tools to manage risk and lessen volatility,"
said John Hailer, president and chief executive officer for
Natixis Global Asset Management.
Hailer said portfolio construction now demands a broader
set of tools to better manage risk -- moving past traditional
cash, bonds and long-only investing to strategies that also
employ active management and products such as alternative
investments that could limit volatility or provide returns
uncorrelated to the markets.
Investors, however, appear reluctant to change their
strategy. The survey found that 63 percent of investors say
they will invest only in products with which they are familiar,
and 69 percent say they need to learn more about alternatives
before investing in them.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)