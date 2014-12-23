NEW YORK Dec 23 A divergence between the
expected volatility in the stock market and the oil market is
now the widest since December 2008 but some market watchers do
not see this as a sign that price swings may increase in the
stock market.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the so called "fear gauge"
of the stock market, has swung around a fair bit since touching
a two-year high of 31.06 in mid-October but has crept back in
recent days and on Tuesday fell to as low as 14.32, close to the
lowest it has been this year.
Volatility in oil has increased and the CBOE implied
volatility index for oil was at 53.72 on Tuesday, close
to the highest it has been in over three years.
The gulf between the two is unusual, leading some commenters
to suggest that stocks may follow oil volatility higher, but
such a comparison is difficult to make.
Looking at the longer-term realized volatility in stocks and
crude oil, there have been a number of times when the two have
been completely unrelated, BGC Partners Inc equity derivatives
strategist Jared Woodard said.
The broader stock market is currently reflecting a much
lower amount of risk in the next 30 days than the risk in oil,
said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los Angeles-based
Capital Market Laboratories.
"The divergence between the two indicates monumental
uncertainty in oil prices in the short-term," Gottlieb said.
Booming oil production in North America and OPEC refusing to
cut output have sent both U.S. crude and international
oil prices sliding in recent months.
The falling oil prices did affect the VIX, but with the
market factoring in the lower oil prices the VIX has rebounded,
said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at retail brokerage
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
"It was just a repricing of stocks with the market saying,
'We had stocks priced for $70 oil. Now we have to price stocks
for $55 oil,'" Kinahan said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)