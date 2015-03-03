March 3 The Asia-Pacific region led a surge in
stock trading volumes on financial exchanges globally in 2014 as
the value of trading in mainland China rose in the fourth
quarter and volatility helped boost activity in Europe and the
Americas, the World Federation of Exchanges said on Tuesday.
The value of equity trading was up 17.4 percent last year,
compared with 2013, at $81 trillion, according to the WFE, a
trade association for the operators of regulated financial
exchanges.
Trading values were up 18.9 percent in the Asia Pacific
region, mainly due to an increase in the value of share trading
in mainland China toward the end of the year, according to the
WFE, which has 64 member exchanges.
Stocks in China ended 2014 near a five-year high, with
mainland markets up more than 50 percent as Beijing pushed to
convince Chinese investors to stop speculating on real estate
and diversify into shares in Chinese companies.
Trading in Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose 17.4
percent, while trading in the Americas was up 16.5 percent,
driven by a significant increase in volatility, the WFE said.
The CBOE volatility index, which measures the cost of
protection against a drop on the S&P 500 index, rose by 39.9
percent, while the EURO STOXX 50 volatility index surged 51.8
percent. The volatility was driven, in part, by data showing an
improving U.S. economy, while the U.S. Federal Reserve
emphasized it would be patient about raising interest rates as
concerns surfaced over the rest of the global economy, and
energy prices declined.
The number of stock trades was up 23.7 percent globally,
with the Americas up 30.8 percent, Asia-Pacific up 21 percent,
and EMEA up 13 percent.
More companies responded to the rally in stocks by going
public, with initial public offerings up 24.3 percent globally.
"The numbers illustrate that investor demand for financing
and ways to transfer risk continue to grow," said Nandini
Sukumar, acting chief executive officer of the WFE. "Exchanges
are - and will remain - the natural place for both those needs."
