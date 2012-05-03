* Worst likely over for property sector
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, May 3 A bounce in the earnings and share
prices of some United Arab Emirates real estate developers
suggests the worst is over for the sector, but does not indicate
a full-fledged recovery because property buyers remain very
cautious, analysts say.
Property prices in Dubai fell 50 percent or more in the last
several years, hit by the global financial crisis and the
emirate's own corporate debt problems. But a new report by
consultants Jones Lang LaSalle said Dubai saw pockets of growth
in residential housing prices in the first quarter of 2012
compared to a year ago, while office rents were bottoming out.
The sector is being boosted by population growth - as
Dubai's economy grows, some of the workers who left during the
depths of the 2009/10 corporate debt crisis appear to be
returning - and by a strong tourism industry.
Both factors have helped industry bellwether Emaar
Properties, which in recent years has diversified its
portfolio to include more retail and hospitality operations.
"Population growth has remained quite strong, 5 percent
during 2011, and this is obviously a key driver of new demand
within an expatriate-dominated city such as Dubai," said Matthew
Green, head of research at property consultants CB Richard Ellis
in the UAE.
"There has been quite a considerable pick-up in tourism
traffic into Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman, and probably to a lesser
degree Qatar. I would say this is a direct impact of the Arab
Spring." Last year's uprisings in the Arab World diverted
traffic from unrest-hit countries such as Bahrain and several
North African states to more stable countries.
Emaar reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter profit on
Saturday, beating analysts' forecasts. Its shares are market
favourites. They stand 23 percent higher than their level at the
end of last year, compared to an 18 percent gain for Dubai's
main market index.
Haissam Arabi, chief executive and fund manager at Gulfmena
Investments, said he expected Emaar's current share price of
about 3.08 dirhams to rise to 4.20 by year-end.
"A 12x multiple for Emaar in my opinion is now warranted - I
take 12 times their expected earnings for 2012 and I get my fair
value," Arabi said.
The success of Emaar does not signal recovery for real
estate firms in general, however. The company's mall and retail
businesses contributed a third of total revenues in the last
quarter; stronger property prices and deliveries of new units
are not making as much of an impact on earnings growth.
The earnings of Deyaar Development, which posted a
64 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, showed many
developers remain under pressure.
"While we are seeing positive signs, the improvement in
residential real estate in Dubai is still not trickling
through," said Arabi.
"It will still take a few more quarters or maybe 2013 before
we see unit sales go up from developers' books. Following which,
we might start seeing its impact on bottom-line growth."
ABU DHABI
Meanwhile, the picture remains difficult for Abu Dhabi
developers, with new supply expected to put downward pressure on
prices.
"Abu Dhabi is now entering into a key phase of its
development cycle, with around 23,000 residential units and
significant new office supply being delivered this year alone,"
said Green at CB Richard Ellis.
"This is likely to result in sustained rental declines for
the year ahead, albeit at a less aggressive rate than was
recorded during 2009 and 2010."
While the share prices of the two biggest developers have
rallied sharply this year, with Aldar Properties up 24
percent and Sorouh Real Estate up 33 percent, much of
those gains have been driven by upbeat sentiment in the overall
stock market, as well as by positive expectations for the
planned, state-backed merger of the two companies.
Aldar is cleaning up its balance sheet with the help of
government funds, and marked a profit in the first quarter after
it sold land and residential units to the state.
But the company still has to cope with a huge supply of
high-end homes entering the market. Property prices in Abu Dhabi
are expected to fall another 11 percent from current levels, a
Reuters poll of analysts showed in January.
Sorouh is also feeling the pinch in property prices, though
its balance sheet appears stronger than Aldar's. It posted a 30
percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with analysts'
estimates, and said it will deliver around 9,300 housing units
by the end of 2013.
