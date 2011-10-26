* Kuwait small-caps, Saudi insurers attract volumes
* Most blue chips spurned while global situation uncertain
* But SABIC continuing rise after strong earnings
* Egypt's market may stay in uptrend due to valuations
* Any IMF funding deal could boost sentiment in Egypt
By Nadia Saleem and Maha Dahan
DUBAI/CAIRO, Oct 26 Small-cap shares favoured by
local retail investors are set to dominate activity in Gulf
stock markets next week as big institutional investors stay on
the sidelines, worried by the euro zone debt crisis and
instability in the global financial system.
A handful of stocks on the Kuwaiti bourse accounted
for over a third of daily trading volumes this week as investors
targeted highly liquid small-caps. A similar pattern was seen in
Saudi Arabia's market .
Although some heavyweight firms such as petrochemicals have
posted strong third-quarter earnings, they are largely being
ignored in favour of speculative stocks, as investors look for
short-term trades with easy exits rather than those which
require the investment of substantial funds for long periods.
In Kuwait, small-caps Al Mal Investment , Hits
Telecom Holding , Coast Investment and Development
, National Investment and Gulf Investment
House accounted for about 35 percent of total volume
on Tuesday, among a total of about 200 listed securities.
"Investors now prefer to pick small-cap, undervalued
stocks," said Fahad al-Sheraian, general manager at Union
Securities Brokerage.
"Most traders are becoming day-traders because it's less
risky and more liquid. International markets are still in
turmoil and the picture is not clear yet on a European
resolution."
SAUDI INSURANCE STOCKS
Saudi Arabia's insurance stocks index hit a
18-month high on Tuesday, with volume in those shares accounting
for nearly half of the market's total. It rose 3.8 percent this
week, while the market's overall index gained less than 1
percent.
"There is total neglect of blue chips from the large
investors at this stage -- they are only watching," said
Mohammad Omran, analyst and member of the Saudi Economic
Association, a think tank.
The main catalyst for the market should be corporate
earnings, but they will not come into play until uncertainty is
reduced in the global economy, he added.
One major exception to the trend is chemicals giant Saudi
Basic Industries Corp , which last week posted a 54
percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts'
expectations. The stock rose 3.0 percent this week.
EGYPT
Egypt's stock market has been rising since it hit a
mutli-year low three weeks ago; traders say some investors think
prices fell low enough to justify the risks surrounding the
political transition to civilian rule. The index is still 40
percent lower than its level at the start of the year, so the
rally may continue, though in low volumes.
"There is optimism in the market this week and hopefully
this can continue into next week," said Margo Moussa,
fundamental analyst at Arab Finance Brokerage.
Planning Minister Faiza Abu el-Naga said on Monday that
Egypt would discuss financing from the International Monetary
Fund with IMF officials this week with an open mind, after Cairo
turned down $3.2 billion in loans offered by the Fund this
summer. Any deal with the IMF could imporve market sentiment
significantly by easing uncertainty over Egypt's funding of its
budget deficit, and by creating a precedent for other foreign
lenders to follow.
Michael Millar, head of research at Naeem Holding, said the
country was now in a relatively quiet phase politically as
candidates registered for parliamentary elections due to start
on Nov. 28, and this could lend support to the market until
voting began.
However, "we are entering earnings season and many companies
will still be reporting earnings down on last year, although
most should show a sequential improvement on the quarter.
Further earnings downgrades could follow," Millar added.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)