* Saudi summer turnover up 83 percent from last year
* Mid-cap stocks sought by retail investors
* Egypt's index breaks above technical resistance
* Chinese, U.S., Saudi investors said to be buying
* Egyptian bond yield lowest since December 2010
By Nadia Saleem and Tom Pfeiffer
DUBAI/CAIRO, Sept 12 High liquidity in the Saudi
Arabian stock market over the summer and Ramadan months, which
are traditionally dull trading periods, signal investor interest
in the market which could lead prices higher in coming weeks.
Investors traded 307 billion riyals ($82 billion) worth of
shares on the Saudi bourse during June-August, a surge of 83
percent from the year-earlier period, according to stock
exchange data.
This has extended a trend of active trading for most of this
year; daily turnover spiked as high as 21.6 billion riyals in
March, a level not seen since 2007.
Turnover usually drops around 50 percent during Ramadan, the
Muslim month of fasting which ended on Aug. 18 this year, as
investors work shorter hours. The reversal in trend may indicate
new investor confidence in Saudi equities.
"From the brokers' perspective, margin lending and discounts
on commissions have been catalysts to bring back investors to
the market," said Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad
Capital, said in Trading Middle East, a Thomson Reuters online
financial community.
"In tandem, the fundamentals and economic picture started to
brighten in 2012 with banks reporting strong loan growth and
earnings."
Mid-cap stocks have drawn the largest interest in the
liquidity surge, with stocks such as property developer Dar Al
Arkan, telecommunications firm Zain Saudi
and Alinma Bank favourite targets of retail investors'
speculation.
"During the summer, investors did not sell their positions
to cover margins and appeared willing to pay interest on margins
in anticipation of market improvement following the Eid
holidays," Bukhtiar added.
Some of the new money in the stock market came from funds
being shifted out of undeveloped real estate in search of higher
returns, many analysts believe.
"It looks like the additional liquidity is here to stay -
there are no other accessible investment opportunities except
for the real estate sector, which is very illiquid," said Faisal
Al-Othman, portfolio manager at Riyadh-based Arab National Bank.
Saudi Arabian companies will begin reporting third-quarter
earnings around the first week of October, and investors are
hoping for positive earnings surprises from cement and
telecommunications firms in particular, he added.
The kingdom's cement sector witnessed an increase of 21
percent in first-half sales compared to the year-earlier period.
This was boosted by a 12.6 percent increase in cement demand and
an improvement in cement prices by over 3 percent, according to
research by Kuwait's Global Investment House.
Saudi Arabia's index peaked at 7,944 points in
April, its highest level since September 2008. It then fell
sharply, partly in response to weak equity markets globally as
the euro zone debt crisis worsened, and is now trading around
7,100 points, up 11 percent since the end of last year.
The high turnover suggests to many analysts that the
market's risk/reward ratio may favour the bulls for the rest of
this year, even if the global investment picture prevents any
rapid rally.
"By year-end, the target for the index is 7,600 in the
best-case scenario and 7,000 in the worst case. The boundaries
are wide, in case of moves in major sectors, petrochemicals and
banks, due to global issues," Al-Othman said.
EGYPT
Meanwhile, Egyptian equities could scale new highs for the
year in coming days as an improving economic outlook encourages
foreign investors to reassess a market they fled after last
year's popular uprising, traders said.
A new government has redoubled efforts to secure
international help in shoring up the economy and is reaching out
to foreign companies in an attempt to secure fresh investment.
New Islamist President Mohamed Mursi has stamped his
authority on the powerful military leadership and appointed a
government of mostly technocrats who are promising to rein in
costly fuel subsidies and improve the investment climate.
Last week Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim
al-Thani, said the Gulf state would invest $18 billion in
tourism and industry projects along Egypt's Mediterranean coast
over the next five years.
All of that money may not materialise, but the possibility
has convinced many investors that they risk getting left behind
in a long-term recovery of Egyptian equities.
The benchmark EGX30 index has soared 43 percent
since late June, when Egyptians were waiting to learn the winner
of the country's first free election for the presidency, and
this week it broke above major technical resistance around 5,600
points, where it peaked in April and June 2011. It ended on
Wednesday at 5,726 points.
"We were expecting to end the year at 6,500 and we now think
we might reach the 7,000 level," said Osama Mourad, chief
executive of Arab Finance Brokerage, adding that Saudi, Chinese
and U.S. portfolio investors had been buying Egyptian stocks.
"There might not be any dramatic decisions or surprises in
coming days, but the sentiment of foreign and Egyptian investors
is phenomenal."
In another sign of international investors' confidence, the
yield on Egypt's outstanding sovereign dollar bond maturing in
2020 sank to 5.19 percent this week, its lowest
level since December 2010, before major unrest broke out in
Egypt. Part of the drop is due to a downtrend in global interest
rates, but it also shows investors no longer demand such high
returns to compensate them for the risk of buying Egyptian debt.